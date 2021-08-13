William Blair Weighs in on Sera Prognostics Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

SERA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SERA stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

