HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HYRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

HYRE opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $205.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,569,537.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,840.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,251 shares of company stock worth $8,725,430 over the last three months. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 788,138 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

