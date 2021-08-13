Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

