Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GVDNY. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

