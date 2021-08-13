Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

