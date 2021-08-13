iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.50. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 3,395 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 226,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.