fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.64, but opened at $32.16. fuboTV shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 315,861 shares.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.