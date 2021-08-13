Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as £162.04 ($211.70) and last traded at £155.20 ($202.77), with a volume of 12886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £151.25 ($197.61).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £115.01 ($150.26).

The stock has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £141.10.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

