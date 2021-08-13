Eli Lilly and Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 60,431 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,741% compared to the average daily volume of 3,282 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Shares of LLY opened at $263.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $273.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

