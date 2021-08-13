Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,020 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. III stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth $5,821,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $3,736,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $8,474,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III
dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.