Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,020 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth $5,821,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $3,736,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $8,474,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DMYI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

