CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

