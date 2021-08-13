$54.52 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report sales of $54.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.04 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $52.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.14 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.00 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $104.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

