Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of STN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
