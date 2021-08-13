Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.65.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

