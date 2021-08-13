Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

SCHX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 494,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $107.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

