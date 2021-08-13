Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.08. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 47,074 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

