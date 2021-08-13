Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.37. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 342,261 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.90.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

