Chicago Capital LLC Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.00. 363,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,872. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.37 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

