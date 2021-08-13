Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.04. 5,849,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

