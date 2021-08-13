Katalyo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $172,014.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $172,014.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00140849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00153736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,799.71 or 0.99137235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00871093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

