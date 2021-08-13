Everipedia (IQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.66 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $140.93 million and $12.66 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,180,455 coins and its circulating supply is 9,916,858,154 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

