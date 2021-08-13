NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Cap of $794,276.34

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One NuShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $794,276.34 and $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023299 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,163,313,268 coins and its circulating supply is 5,858,844,101 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

