$8.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report $8.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.97 billion and the lowest is $8.47 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $28.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $29.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.12 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,712,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,551,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.