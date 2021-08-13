Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post $171.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.37 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $147.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $686.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.47 million to $688.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $715.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 156,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 24.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

