Chicago Capital LLC Sells 310 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $568.40. The company had a trading volume of 148,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $531.49. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $572.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

