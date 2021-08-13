Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 303 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.72. 4,709,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

