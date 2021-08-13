James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

JHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of JHX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.26. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $38.52.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.