Chicago Capital LLC Has $32.92 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 36.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $556,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.88.

Shares of CVNA traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,813. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of -306.11 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $9,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,623,231 shares of company stock worth $488,411,837. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

