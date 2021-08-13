Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $47,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,071. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

