4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) shot up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94.

About 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

