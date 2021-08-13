Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.93. 40,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 53,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

