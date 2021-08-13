VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Stock Price Down 0%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.85. 928,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,957,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.