THORChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.98 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $6.90 or 0.00015320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $23.98 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00153501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,871.12 or 0.99630938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00874005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 229,028,235 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

