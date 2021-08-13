Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report sales of $382.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.50 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 183,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,212. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

