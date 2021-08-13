Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $832.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.00 million and the highest is $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of H traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 395,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,966. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,499 shares of company stock valued at $21,356,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

