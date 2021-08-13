Fivebalance (FBN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $104,223.51 and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00900138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00111547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,065,429 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,265,828 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

