$87.70 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $87.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.79 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $322.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.97 million to $336.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $413.53 million, with estimates ranging from $395.57 million to $432.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 169,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

