Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Trimmed by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $68,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.00. 2,748,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

