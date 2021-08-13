10,280 Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Purchased by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $21,334,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $16,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,346,000.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

