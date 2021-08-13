The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post sales of $660.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.60 million and the lowest is $654.00 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $599.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

ENSG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.14. 176,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,997. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $98.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

