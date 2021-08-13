8,000 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Acquired by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,697,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 70,491,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,156,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

