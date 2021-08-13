Coe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,500 ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Coe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $565,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $1,392,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $1,749,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $3,431,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $3,915,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 743,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,404. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

