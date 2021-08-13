Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $91.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Luxfer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Luxfer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Luxfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXFR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 33,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,295. The stock has a market cap of $594.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

