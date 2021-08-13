$103.77 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $103.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.20 million and the lowest is $103.10 million. Qualys reported sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $405.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.60 million to $406.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $452.89 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $458.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $110.95. 477,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

