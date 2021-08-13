home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 4.9%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.33 ($19.21) and last traded at €17.21 ($20.25). Approximately 384,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.10 ($21.29).

H24 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 million and a PE ratio of -36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €15.71.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

