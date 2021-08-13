SPINDLE (SPD) Market Capitalization Achieves $320,460.25

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $320,460.25 and $116.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,085.81 or 0.99746363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00031556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.16 or 0.01013614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00354498 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00408139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004603 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

