Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $84,280.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,085.81 or 0.99746363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00031556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.16 or 0.01013614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00354498 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00408139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,470,513 coins and its circulating supply is 11,371,717 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.