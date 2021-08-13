AMEPAY (AME) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.64 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.64 million and $211,747.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00140926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00153709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.52 or 0.99601926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00869283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

