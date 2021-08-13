Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). Approximately 3,459,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

SLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC increased their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.84.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

