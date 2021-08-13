Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Shares Up 27.2%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH) shares traded up 27.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €0.13 ($0.15) and last traded at €0.12 ($0.15). 50,946,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.10 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $523.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €0.11.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

