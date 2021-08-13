ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $47.5-48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,102. ON24 has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

